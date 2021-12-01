West Indies takes a 49-run lead on first innings over Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test

The West Indies have taken a 49-run lead on first innings over Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at Galle, Sri Lanka today, the third day of the 5-day match.

In reply to Sri Lanka’s 1st innings 204, the West Indies completed yesterday’s second day on 59-1 with captain, Kraigg Brathwaite on 22 and Nkrumah Bonner on 1 after Germaine Blackwood was dismissed for 44.

This morning, Brathwaite carried his score to 72, Nkrumah Bonner made 35 and Shai Hope 22, but the West Indies lost Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Kemar Roach, Veerasamy Permaul, and Jomel Warrican cheaply while Kyle Mayers remained not out on 36 in a first innings total of 253. Off-spinner, Ramesh Mendis took 6-70 for Sri Lanka.