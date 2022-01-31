West Indies Wins T20 Series against England – NBC SVG

Fast bowler, Jason Holder stamped his authority on the 5th and final Twenty/20 International against England at his home ground, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados yesterday to take the West Indies to a 17-run victory in the match and a 3-2 win of the series. His performance earned him the Player of the Match Award, and mainly for his outstanding bowling and catching in the series, he was named Player of the Series.

Holder was entrusted with the West Indies final over of the England innings and he did not let the team down. He took four wickets in four balls, including the hat trick to dismiss England for 162 off 19.5 overs. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Akeal Hosein also put in a sterling bowling performance. He captured 4-30.

West Indies who won the toss and batted first, had a good start of 59 without loss before losing in order, Kyle Mayers for 31, Romario Shepherd (6), Brandon King (34), Nicholas Pooran (21) with the total on 105 off 14.4 overs. But captain, Kieron Pollard (41 not out off 25 balls), and Rovman Powell (39 not out off 17 balls) took them out of trouble with a 74-run unbeaten fifth wicket partnership. It was the second 50-run stand of the West Indies innings after the 59 off 40 balls by Mayers and King.

So the West Indies reached 179-4 off their 20 overs after leg-spinner, Adil Rashid (2-17) and off-break, leg-spinner, Liam Livingstone (2-17) threatened a major collapse.

England’s reply of 162 off 19.5 overs included 55 from James Vince and 41 by wicket-keeper, Sam Billings, and the West Indies won the match by 17 runs after Jason Holder’s heroics in the final over in which England needed 20 runs to win but fell short by 17.

The final scores: The West Indies 179-4 off 20 overs, England 162 off 19.5 overs. The West Indies win the series 3-2 and sparked off celebrations at Kensington Oval and throughout the Caribbean.