West Indies Women advance to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier

The West Indies Women head into the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier on a winning note after defeating Thailand Women by 151 runs in their warm-up match at the Sunrisers Sports Club ground in Harare yesterday.

The West Indies Women made 230-6 from their 50 overs, with Thailand Women replying with 79 all out in 36.3 overs.

Deandra Dottin scored 101 and Hayley Matthews contributed 57 for the West Indies Women. Chanida Sutthiruang’s 37 was the best individual score for Thailand Women. Shakera Selman took 2-1 and Aaliyah Alleyne 2-9 for the West Indies Women who play their first match in the qualifiers against Ireland on 29th November.