West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women

West Indies Women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor scored a masterful unbeaten 102 yesterday to lead the West Indies Women to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Pakistan Women with six overs to spare in the 3rd One Day International, and complete a sweep of the three-match series in Karachi.

Chasing Pakistan’s Women’s 225-7 off 50 overs, Taylor’s hundred rescued West Indies Women who were 15-3 within the first five overs.

Taylor shared in an 83-run fourth-wicket partnership with Hayley Matthews, who made 49, and then a match-winning unbroken partnership of 128 with Chedean Nation, who scored 51 not out, her maiden One Day International half-century.

Left-arm, leg-spinner, Anam Amin, who made the early breakthrough did the early damage for Pakistan by dismissing the in-form Diandra Dottin for 4 and Shemaine Campbelle for one to finish with 2-45 from her 10 overs.

Earlier, sent in to bat, Pakistan Women owed their best score of the series, 225-7 to opener, Muneeba Ali, who scored a patient 58. She and Ayesha Zafar had an opening stand of 49.

Ali and Javeria Khan put on 74 over the next 20 overs as the West Indies bowlers tightened their grip on the innings.

Iram Javed and Aliya Riaz held up the progress of the West Indies bowlers with a 44-run fifth-wicket stand. Riaz would eventually get Pakistan Women past 200 with her unbeaten 44 that helped set up a decent total for the West Indies Women to chase.

Final scores: Pakistan Women 225-7 off 50 overs, the West Indies Women 226-4 off 44 overs.