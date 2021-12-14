West Indies Women’s Hayley Matthews is the ICC player of November – NBC SVG

West Indies Women’s Hayley Matthews has been named one of two International Cricket Council (ICC) Players-of-the-Month for November.

The stylish right-hander earned the honour after strong performances in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan in Karachi last month, and in the aborted 50-overs ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

She beat out left-arm spinners Anam Amin of Pakistan and Nahida Akter of Bangladesh.

The 23-year-old Matthews scored 141 runs at an average of 35 while taking nine wickets at 13 runs each with her steady off-spin, in the period under review.

She emerged as Player-of-the-Series against Pakistan, hitting 57 and taking three wickets in the first ODI at the National Stadium, before following up with 26 and four wickets in the second match.

In the final game, she made 49 as West Indies Women wrapped up a crucial clean sweep.

Australia’s opener, David Warner secured the Men’s honour after dominant performances in the ICC Twentyt/20 Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, as Australia lifted their first title.