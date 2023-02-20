West Ruimveldt youth dies in early morning accident

Black Immigrant Daily News

A West Ruimveldt, Georgetown youth met his demise in the wee hours of Monday after he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and crashed into a utility pole.

Dead in 21-year-old Anthony Pierre, popularly known as ‘Chip’ of West Ruimveldt Estate Scheme, Georgetown.

Dead, Anthony Pierre

Police stated that the accident occurred at about 00:20h along Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, the young man was driving a motorcycle bearing registration number, CK 7223 and while in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens, he lost control and collided with a utility pole. At the time, he was reportedly speeding.

As a result of the impact, he sustained several injuries to his head and his body and was pronounced dead on the scene by Medical Technicians (EMT) who responded.

Investigations are continuing.

