We are investigating reports of a possible drowning at Canash  BREAKING: 1 feared dead, another rushed to hospital after accident at Gorse  Promoters Thank Courts and Other Partners for Investing in Canouan Carnival  Here is the police report on Annette’s tragic death  Free School Supplies for Students Participating in Arcade Championship  SVG Post Launches 10th Money Service Outlet in Canouan 
World News

What’s at stake at the Alaska summit for all sides? 

13 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska for talks on the war in Ukraine.

But concern is increasing in Kyiv and among its European allies over fears of Ukraine being sidelined.

So, what’s at stake at the Alaska summit for all sides?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests: 

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times

Alex Titov – Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast and a specialist in Russian foreign policy

 

Support us

Related News

14 July 2025

Sesame Street puppet Elmo’s X account posts anti-Jewish rant after hacking 

09 August 2025

Syria backs out of Paris talks with Kurdish-led fighters: State TV 

23 July 2025

AFP calls on Israel to allow evacuation of its journalists from Gaza 

31 July 2025

US State Department sanctions Palestinian Authority for ‘undermining peace’ 