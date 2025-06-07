CWSA tells customers to manage their home water storage during Hurricane Season  SVG to celebrate Indian Arrival Day on June 1st  25-Year-Old Arrested So Far in Connection with Belmont Triple Homicide  Cable &amp; Wireless is now Liberty Caribbean  SVG Celebrates 100-Year-Old Resident  Police Appeal to Licensed Firearm Holders to Follow Procedures in the Wake of Teen’s Death 
World News

What’s behind the Trump-Musk break-up? 

07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

The big break-up: The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has parted ways with the richest man in the world, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Once their friendship reaped rewards for both: Musk donated around hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump’s re-election campaign and the president created a role for Musk in his government.

What has Musk accused Trump of in relation to the Epstein files?

Trump v Musk: How did we get here?

Trump announces second round of US trade talks with China next week

But political, or fiscal, differences soured the relationship, and what was once a mutually beneficial alliance deteriorated into an exchange of insults on social media.

So, did Elon Musk’s position undermine US democracy?

And do Donald Trump’s friendships and interests influence US policy?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Niall Stanage – Political analyst and White House columnist for The Hill newspaper

Dan Ives – Technology analyst and managing director of Wedbush Securities

Faiz Siddiqui – Author of, Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk

 

