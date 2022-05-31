White House Proclaims June, National Caribbean-American Heritage Month

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C, Tues. May 31, 2022: The White House earlier today again proclaimed June National Caribbean-American Heritage Month for the 18th year, as the US celebrates its first Caribbean born White House spokesperson and first Caribbean American vice-president as well as several Caribbean born and Caribbean White House roots administration members.

In issuing the proclamation, President Joe Biden said “millions of Caribbean Americans strengthen our country through their vibrant cultures, traditions, languages, and values.” He salutedthe Caribbean Americans in his administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice.

And he recognized other public servants with Caribbean heritage, such as the US’ first Supreme Court Justice of Puerto Rican descent, Sonia Sotomayor, and the late General Colin Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants and the first Black Secretary of State.

“Every day, we see the invaluable contributions Caribbean American communities have made to our country,” President Biden stated. “Our Nation has seen the persistence and character of generations of Caribbean Americans who have fought for equity and equality despite continued discrimination and hardship… Caribbean American entrepreneurs, scientists, medical professionals, teachers, artists, police officers, athletes, and contributors in every field have also left a lasting impact on our society.”

The President also recognized the barriers of race and disparities that continue to face many Caribbean Americans and said his “administration has taken a whole-of-government approach to advancing racial justice and equity in order to begin healing those wounds and strengthening opportunity for all.”

“During this National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, we honor the generations of Caribbean Americans who have built our Nation, shaped our progress, and strengthened our national character,” the President stated. “ I encourage all Americans to join in celebrating the history, culture, and achievements of Caribbean Americans with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

