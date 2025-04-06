SVG Takes Bold Steps in Biodiversity Conservation  Popular Deejay charged with attempted murder  Baystones Announces Competition for Upcoming Soca Artistes  SVG records 355 gastroenteritis cases in 20 days  Police &amp; Coast Guard still searching through rough seas for missing man  House destroyed by fire at Montrose, neighbouring properties threatened 
World News

Will anyone face justice for the Rafah ambulance convoy attack? 

06 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Video from a dead victim’s phone shows how Israeli forces attacked an ambulance convoy in Gaza last month, killing 15 Palestinian emergency workers.

It also shows that Israeli statements about the attack were false.

Will anyone face justice?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

William Schabas – professor of international law at Middlesex University

Toby Cadman – international human rights lawyer

Michael Mansfield – international human rights lawyer

 

Support us

Related News

17 March 2025

Philippines Senate launches investigation into Duterte’s ICC arrest 

24 March 2025

Israel building agency to steer Palestinian ‘voluntary departure’ from Gaza 

13 March 2025

Trump vows 200% retaliatory tariff on European wine and spirits 

11 March 2025

‘Entire families’ killed in Syria fighting, UN says 