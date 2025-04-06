World News
Will anyone face justice for the Rafah ambulance convoy attack?
06 April 2025
Video from a dead victim’s phone shows how Israeli forces attacked an ambulance convoy in Gaza last month, killing 15 Palestinian emergency workers.
It also shows that Israeli statements about the attack were false.
Will anyone face justice?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
William Schabas – professor of international law at Middlesex University
Toby Cadman – international human rights lawyer
Michael Mansfield – international human rights lawyer
