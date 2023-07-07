The Windward Islands Under-19s beat defending champions, Barbados Under-19s by 4 wickets in Cricket West Indies’ Boys Under-19 50-overs cricket Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field here in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

After batting first, Barbados Under-19s were restricted to 137 off 39.4 overs. Gadson Bowens scored 49. Kirt Murray took 5-28 and Ackeem Auguste had 2-16 for the Windward Islands Under-19s.

Captain Stephan Pascal then top scored with 43 to lead the Windward Islands Under-19s to 138-6 off 44.1 overs. Nathan Sealy and Saurav Worrell both took two wickets each for Barbados Under-19s.

The final scores: Barbados Under-19s 137 off 39.4 overs, the Windward Islands Under-19s 138-6 off 44.1 overs.

Jamaica Under-19s gained a 6-wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s made 158 off their 50 overs after recovering from 87-6. Abdurrahmaan Juman top scored with 28 and Nick Ramlal made 22. For Jamaica Under-19s, Michael Clarke took 3-30, Reon Edwards captured 3-36. Tamarie Redwood and Deshawn James had 2 wickets each.

Jordan Johnson led the batting for Jamaica Under-19s with an unbeaten 57 and Adrian Weir contributed 36 as Jamaica Under-19s replied with 159-4 off 33 overs.