WINFA continues to encourage the youth to pursue farming – NBC SVG

A call has been made for more young people to take up farming in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The call has come from Acting Co-ordinator of the Windward Islands Farmers Association, WINFA, Lassel Black-Walker.

Mrs. Black-Walker said young persons can earn a good living from farming, while helping to reduce the National Food Import Bill.

Mrs. Black-Walker said young Farmers could also improve methods of production, through the use of modern technology.