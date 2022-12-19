WIOC averts cooking gas shortage in Antigua & Barbuda

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has confirmed that the country will not run out of cooking gas due to the West Indies Oil Company’s (WIOC) inability to deliver gas cylinders due to rough seas.

A note from this week’s cabinet meeting said government ministers were informed that WIOC was able to source Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to meet the demands of hotels and households until the seas are calm.

The first refiller vessel is expected to arrive in Antigua today.

Antigua and Barbuda and several islands in the Eastern Caribbean have been experiencing rough seas and groundswells for almost three weeks.

This has prevented Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and LPG re-filler vessels from re-supplying the WIOC storage tanks.

SOURCE: Loop

