WIOC says Severe Weather Conditions Preventing the Landing of Cooking Gas

JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – December 12, 2022 “Severe weather conditions are currently prohibiting the landing of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) to many Caribbean islands, including Antigua and Barbuda”.

This statement was made by the Chief Executive Officer of the West Indies Oil Company Ltd (WIOC), Mr. Gregory Georges.

The WIOC top official advised that, because of wind and sea conditions, which have also affected the direction in which aircraft land and take off at the V.C. Bird International Airport, supplier ships have not been able to safely berth to deliver LPG to Antigua and Barbuda and other Caribbean destinations.

In fact, the Buckeye Petroleum Terminal in Cul-de-Sac Bay, Castries, St. Lucia is currently closed due to adverse sea and wind conditions The Chief Pilot of the Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority could not berth any tankers last week either at WIOC’s Sea Island Jetty or the recently commissioned multi-buoy mooring.

Mr. Georges explained that WIOC’s supply of LPG to both the household cylinder and commercial bulk sectors of our domestic market has been interrupted.

However, he stressed that the weather conditions are expected to improve during the coming week, allowing supplies to return to normal immediately thereafter.

In expressing regret for the situation, which is beyond WIOC’s control, Mr. Georges emphasized that the supply of all other petroleum products is not affected.

NewsAmericasNow.com