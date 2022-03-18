Women still earn less than men. 6 leaders explain how to fix that

The gender pay gap stubbornly persists. What needs to be done in order to close it?

Women have made major strides over the last several decades, and America’s economy has benefitted as a result. Despite this progress, evidence suggests that many women remain unable to achieve equality in the workplace, particularly when it comes to the pay gap. And that gap is particularly large when we’re talking about women of color.

Labor market policies and norms that discourage a healthy balance between work and family commitments contribute to this disparity. Research has shown that although women now enter professional schools at rates nearly equal to men, they are still substantially less likely to reach the highest echelons of their professions. For example, in the field of law, women make up 47% of students at the top 50 law schools but comprise just 17% of equity partners at the nation’s top law firms.

One of the contributing factors to this disparity is that top jobs in fields such as law and business require longer workweeks and penalize individuals with caretaking responsibilities. This has a disproportionately large effect on women who continue to bear the lion’s share of domestic and child-rearing responsibilities. The increased demands on caretakers during the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated this dynamic.

We can and should address these challenges. The Biden-Harris Administration’s economic agenda prioritizes policies that reduce the cost of child care, provide families more access to at-home care for a loved one who falls ill, and provide paid leave to workers. This suite of policies will help improve the economic standing of women.

By breaking down barriers to employment, these pro-family polices have the added benefit of attracting more women to the workforce and increasing the labor force participation rate. One published review found that a 10% decline in the price of child care raises mothers’ employment by 0.5% to 2.5%, which led the Council of Economic Advisers to conclude that Biden Administration child care policies would boost affected parents’ employment rates by between 4% and 20%.

From history, we know that women’s participation in the paid workforce has resulted in substantial benefits to America’s economy that extend well beyond a narrowed pay gap. When women do well, we all do better. It’s vital that we make progress on this issue. Doing so will advance equality for women, strengthen the economic situation of families and grow the economy overall.

Janet Yellen is the 78th Secretary of the Treasury of the United States.

Photo: US Department of the Treasury