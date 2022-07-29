Work is underway on the Kingstown Port Modernization Project, the second largest capital project to be undertaken by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Acting Project Manager, Lenski Douglas provided background information on the project which was officially launched on July 1st.

He said work on the project began since 2009.

Mr. Douglas said phase one of the project has been completed and work is expected to commence soon for phase two and three of the port Modernization project.

