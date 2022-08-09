Work on the Bailey Bridge is expected to commence this week

Work on the Bailey Bridge is expected to commence this week
The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is moving  forward with its thrust to improve the quality of life for residents  of North windward.

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel says work is expected to begin this week on the installation of a Bailey Bridge at the Overland River.

Minister Daniel made the announcement, as he spoke with the Agency for Public Information, API, during a tour of the North Windward area by members of Cabinet last week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/BAILEY-BRIDGE.mp3

Minister Daniel said the bridge is urgently needed, to make the area safer for commuters.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/BAILEY-BRIDGE-1.mp3