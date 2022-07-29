Work on the Edinboro/Ottley Hall Road is expected to be completed by December of this year.

In response to a question in Parliament, Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel said work commenced in 2019 but there has been a number of factors which caused delays on this project.

Minister Daniel said his Ministry has been working assiduously to have the delays on the project addressed and work has resumed.

