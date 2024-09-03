Work on the Fort Charlotte Bridge to commence in 2025

The construction of the fort Charlotte Bridge project is expected to commence in 2025.

Minister of transport and works Montgomery Daniel speaking in a recent sitting of parliament gave the reassurance that the government is serious about constructing the fort charlotte bridge.

Minister Daniel noted that the rehabilitation of the fort charlotte bridge was a project included in the estimates of revenue and expenditure in 2022.

He said the 2022 project included the design of the strengthening mechanisms of the failing fort bridge, as well as the construction for the strengthening measures of the.

However, both projects could not be completed at the same time due to the logistical constraints and a decision was taken to suspend the construction of the fort bridge project to 2025.

Daniel said that following the completion of the fort charlotte project in 2024, a determination will be made for the reopening of that project by the ministry of tourism.

He noted that efforts are currently being made to secure adequate financing for the construction of the fort bridge project since the latest assessment shows that the sum already budgeted was not enough,

