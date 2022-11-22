Work on the temporary parliament building going well

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said work is progressing smoothly on the temporary parliament building in Calliaqua.

The Finance Minister made the disclosure in Parliament yesterday as water dripped from the roof of the Parliament building while he was debating on the Excise Tax Amendment Bill.

Minister Gonsalves said that the leak in the building’s roof reinforced the need for a new parliament building.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/TEMPORARY-PARLIAMENT.mp3

Parliament has since authorized the Government to borrow 20 million US dollars, for the construction of a new Parliament building and high court complex.

A one million US dollar contingency is also included in the project.