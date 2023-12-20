Workers at the Arrowroot Factory will receive income support

All benefits accrued to the workers employed by the Arrowroot Factory will be honored by the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

So says Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Saboto Caesar who was responding to a question by the Opposition in the House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Minister Caesar noted that following the destruction of the factory in Owia following the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano in 2021, the government made the commitment to provide income support to all arrowroot farmers.

