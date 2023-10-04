Workshop on the Development of National Draft Science Technology and Innovation Policy has commenced

A three day workshop on the Development of a National Draft Science Technology and Innovation Policy for St. Vincent and the Grenadines began here yesterday.

The workshop in collaboration with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean is taking place at the UWI Global Campus SVG Lecture Hall.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Minister of Education Curtis King highlighted the importance of this initiative.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/STI-POLICY.mp3

Minister King expressed gratitude to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean for supporting the project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/STI-POLICY1.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel