Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, the self styled “political World Boss”, on the heels of a historic fifth-term win, in which his Unity Labour Party (ULP) lost the popular vote, seems ready to honour…

Acclaimed Director Frances-Anne Solomon to spearhead this historic new project For Immediate Release CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, Canada, Mon. Nov. 9, 2020: The pivotal role played by British-Trinidadian journalist and activist Claudia Jones in launching the world’s largest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival, is the focus of a new Canada-UK […]