World Consumer Rights Day will be observed with an exhibition next week

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is preparing to host an exhibition next week to observe World Consumer Rights Day, which would be observed on March 15th.

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated annually to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Frederick Stephenson told NBC News the day will begin with a radio message, followed by an Exhibition in Kingstown from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

He encouraged members of the public to support the World Consumer Rights Day Exhibition to learn more about their rights.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/CONSUMER-EXHIBITION.mp3