World Health Day is observed today

The Ministry of Health is hosting several activities today to observe World Health Day.

The Day is celebrated every year on 7th April to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948.

The theme for World Health Day 2022 is “Our Planet, Our Health” and the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment decided to add the wellness component to the theme as we focus on the needs of our people.

The activities include a mini Health Fair/Exhibition outside the Public Health Building in Kingstown, Radio Programs and “Health on the Move” which will bring Community Nurses, Health Promotion and Nutrition Officers to do various health checks at numerous establishments throughout the different Health Districts across the island.

The activities are spearheaded by the Community Health Services lead by Dr. Roger Duncan and Sister Julie- Douglas Russel, with support from the Health Promotion and Nutrition Units.

The aim of the activities is to help Vincentians remember the importance of their health and adding the Wellness Component to enhance it.

Remember, Your Health is a Shared Responsibility!