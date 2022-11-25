Worldwide Mission Church at Redemption Sharpes to host 45th Anniversary Activities starting this weekend

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Church of the Worldwide Mission Redemption Sharpes is hosting a week of thanksgiving services to commemorate its 45th anniversary.

The Church which was founded on November 27, 1977 will celebrate its 45th year of existence on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Founder and Pastor of the Church Bishop Alden Bess said the church has accomplished a lot over the years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CHURCH-ACCOMPLISHMENTS.mp3

Bishop Bess is inviting everyone to the thanksgiving services especially the young men of Redemption Sharpes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/THANKSGIVING-SERVICE.mp3

The final thanksgiving service which will be held on Sunday, November 27th at 3:00pm, will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com