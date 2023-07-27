WPP launched a local General Othopedics Mission

The World Pediatric Project is currently hosting a General Orthopedics Mission here.

Program Director for the World Pediatric Project, Sigmund Wiggins says the Medical team has already evaluated fifty two patients.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/WPP-PROGRAM1.mp3

Mr. Wiggins spoke about the partnership between the World Pediatric Project and the Ministry of Health here, in providing critical care to children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/WPP-PROGRAM2.mp3

Photo credit: WPP