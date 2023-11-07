WPP wraps up Upper Extremities Hand Mission

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is today wrapping up its Upper Extremities Hand Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

SVG Program Director for the WPP, Sigmund Wiggins told NBC News the mission which was a huge success is the first of its kind in the country since the COVID19 Pandemic.

He said the mission commenced on November 5th and twenty-seven local and regional patients were seen during their clinic.

Mr. Wiggins said nine patients were identified for surgeries and these procedures have already been done.

He said the visiting WPP medical team for the Upper Extremities Hand Mission is expected to leave the state today.

Photo credit: WPP