WPP’s Speech Therapy Mission progressing well

So far the World Pediatric Project (WPP) Speech Therapy Mission currently ongoing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has been progressing well.

SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins told NBC News they have already seen more than one hundred children as part of the mission.

Wiggins said they continue to see an increase in the number of children across the country who are accessing the Speech Therapy services.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/SO-FAR1.mp3

Team- Leader for the WPP Speech Therapy Mission, Miriam Kerr said their team comprises six therapists who are addressing Speech and Behavioral issues in children.

Kerr said they are happy to be offering this assistance to children from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines and they are planning to have a second mission to the country during the summer of this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/SO-FAR2.mp3