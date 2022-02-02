XXXTentacion Documentary “Look At Me!” Gets Release Date

It has been nearly four years since the death of XXXTentacion, and fans are still enjoying new content courtesy of the rapper’s estate headed by his mother, Cleopatra Bernard.

On Wednesday, February 2, the official account for the late rapper shared an image of the rapper and information announcing the arrival of his documentary LOOK AT ME.

“It’s finally here: a film that takes you through the complicated life of a troubled and controversial genius, XXXTENTACION,” the opening line stated.

“LOOK AT ME explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet. Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.”

The documentary comes as yet another posthumous release for X. SKINS was the first album to be released following his shooting death in June 2018. The project was led by the single “Bad!” even though it failed to live up to fans’ musical expectations when compared to the rapper’s sophomore album ‘?’ SKINS debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. That project was followed by his second posthumously released album titled Bad Vibes Forever, which moved a total of 65,000 units in his first week of release.

In 2019 the release of the video for “Royalty,” which featured Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don, and Vybz Kartel, showcased the rapper’s Jamaican heritage through dance and shots of the island’s musical heritage. The rapper’s legacy lives on through his music and parents, Cleopatra Bernard and Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, and his son Gekyume Onfroy. They might also make an appearance in the upcoming documentary.

Look At Me will premiere at the SXSW Conference and Festivals, which will be held between March 11-20, 2022. Fans will be able to view the film on Hulu in summer 2022.