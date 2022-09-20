XXXTentacion’s Murder Suspect Wants Video of Kodak Black In Jail

The attorney representing one of rapper XXXTentacion’s killers has requested prison footage of his client and Kodak Black to use in the trial to prove his client’s innocence.

The attorney representing Dedrick Williams, one of the four men who are on trial for the June 2018 murder of the 20-year-old Florida rapper, has subpoenaed records and videos of the time Kodak Black spent in jail, VLADTV reported. Black was arrested and spent three days in Broward County jail, and Williams’ lawyer is insinuating that interactions with Kodak and Williams prove he is innocent.

Attorney Mauricio Padilla said in the motion that his client Williams is innocent of the charges he is on trial for. He said that the records and video with Kodak Black are “vital” to Williams’ defense. According to the motion, the surveillance footage concern jail cell No. 5 and No. 7 of jail unit 6A. Padilla wants footage from the cells taken on July 15-16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Padilla has not stated his intention behind requesting the footage, but he said he wanted the records to show the men’s placement in the jail on July 15-17. Padilla has also specifically requested all jail records relating to how Williams and Kodak Black were treated when Kodak was in jail, particularly any “keep separate orders” that were placed on Williams’ file.

Padilla has been in prison since 2018 after he and three others were arrested for the murder of rapper XXXTentacion outside of a car dealership. Police theorize that the four men attempted to rob the rapper after following his car before shooting and killing him.

In the meantime, it’s unclear if there were any interactions between Williams and Kodak. Kodak was arrested back in July during a traffic stop and was taken into custody after a large number of prescription painkillers were found on his person. He was released a day later. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the recorded subpoenaed by Williams’ attorney is preserved but won’t be handed over until a judge grants the motion.

On Tuesday afternoon, there was wide speculation about the defense motion, with many surmising that something might have happened between Kodak and Williams. The two men are reportedly not strangers either, as Williams is a tattoo artist that previously created the “Road Runner” tattoo Kodak has on his belly.

In 2018, there were reports that Williams was sexually assaulted in jail, and there was an allegation that the abusers were associates of Kodak Black. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Veda Coleman-Wright, said the report about Kodak’s associates was “unfounded.” It’s unclear if Williams was indeed assaulted.

Williams has pleaded not guilty in the murder of XXX and is awaiting trial along with co-defendants Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome. The fourth man, Robert Allen, took a plea deal months ago and is now a prosecution witness who is testifying against his three friends.