The 2023 New York Yankees, dubbed a “disaster” by their own General Manager, have been eliminated from Major League Baseball’s playoffs.

Last Sunday, Major League Baseball’s premier team was beaten 7-1 Arizona Diamondbacks, marking the first time the Yankees have missed the postseason since 2016.

Their streak of six straight playoff appearances was tied for the fourth-longest in Major League Baseball history.

It’s a position few expected for the Yankees at the beginning of this season, when the PECOTA projection system pegged them at 99 wins, the highest total in Major League Baseball.

The Yankees essentially took last year’s 99-win team and added US$162 million-man Carlos Rodón (Car-los Roh-dohn) to the rotation while losing some marginal contributors. They also gave outfielder, Aaron Judge US$360 million.

The moves added up to a $298.5 million 40-man payroll on Opening Day, the second-largest in Major League Baseball.

Photo credit: Marca