Yesterday, January 12th 2022, marked seven years since seven Students from North Windward lost their lives in the Rock Gutter tragedy.

The students died when a mini-bus transporting them to Georgetown overturned into the sea at Rock Gutter, which is located between Fancy and Owia.

During yesterday’s Budget Debate in Parliament, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, remembered the students, noting that the accident was one of great sadness.