Yo Gotti Addresses Reports Blac Youngsta Was Dropped From CMG Over Young Dolph’s Disrespect

Yo Gotti says Blac Youngsta is still on CMG.

On Tuesday, the label boss dispelled rumors that he had dropped Blac Youngsta from his Collective Music Group (CMG) label following the artist’s behavior recently including him disrespecting the late Young Dolph in songs and even appearing at his graveside in a new music video.

Blac Youngsta appears to be trying to make a comeback with his music as he tries to elicit a reaction from fans of Young Dolph who are outraged at Youngsta desecrating the resting site of the late rapper.

A weird rumor began circulating that Youngsta was dropped from label CMG, a record label owned by Yo Gotti, who is coincidentally a nemesis of the late Young Dolph.

According to reports from No Jumper and a few hip-hop media outlets, the 31-year-old music artist was fired from his deal, but there has been no official confirmation or denial.

Yo Gotti, however, reacted to the claims and confirmed that Youngsta was still a part of Collective Music Group.

On Twitter, he called out the blogs for posting inaccurate information.

“I’m seeing too much Rap on these blogs… Fake News,” he said.

Gotti added that Blac Youngsta was a real one and won’t be dropped.

“LIL bro A BOSS He Can’t Be Dropped #CMG #HeavyCamp…Let a Real N! xxa WIN in Peace,” he said before adding, “P.s Keep my name out all these rumors.”

Youngsta’s beef with Young Dolph goes way back with the former being charged in the past for shooting up Dolph’s car with 100 bullets. The charges against him were later dropped, and he didn’t serve any time for the alleged act.

Young Dolph was shot and killed on November 17, 2021, in Memphis, Tennessee, as he was buying cookies for his children. The rapper was only 36-years-old and left his wife and two children. He was laid to rest in early December.