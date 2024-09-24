Yolou Pan Movement Announces Exciting Lineup of Activities for the rest of 2024

The Yolou Pan Movement has a packed card of activities for the rest of the year.

President of the Yolou Pan movement Rodney Small, tells NBC News there are plans to restart the “In D Streets” pan series, with a few communities already identified, to host the shows.

Small says, the organization is planning on hosting a pan feud competition, to educate young people on the history of pan.

He also says the organization will be looking at making the Christmas concert “Christmas on Steel” a bigger and better affair.

Small also says that the organization will be hosting another Youth Summit for young people in pan.

