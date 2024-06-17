Youlou Arts and SVG Drum Foundation to host Culture and Art Exposé

In collaboration with the Youlou Arts Foundation, the SVG Drum Foundation is preparing to host a Culture and Art Exposé later this month.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Youlou Arts Centre at Villa on June 22nd.

Secretary of the SVG Drum Foundation, James McDonald tells NBC News the event will feature performances from Drummers, Poets and other creatives.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/DRUM-EVENT1.mp3

Meanwhile……. Project Development Officer at the SVG Drum Foundation, Edger Quammie-Lewis says Culture is an important tool to harmonize the society.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/DRUM-EVENT2.mp3