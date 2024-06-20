Youlou Arts Foundation and SVG Drum Foundation to Host Grand Culture and Art Expose

The SVG Drum Foundation in collaboration with the Yolou Arts Foundation promises the Culture and Art Expose to be held this weekend would be a grand affair.

Founder of the Youlou Arts Foundation, Camille Saunders-Musser tells NBC News, the event will place at the Youlou Arts Centre at Villa this Saturday June 22nd.

Saunders-Musser says their mission is to nurture and encourage all aspects of the arts in the country and Saturday’s event will feature visual, literary and performing Arts.

Saunders-Musser says the event will be a very special one and she is encouraging members of the public to support this Saturday’s Culture and Art Expose.

