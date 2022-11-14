Youlou Arts Foundation prepares to host program

The Youlou Arts Foundation is preparing to host a program later this month, which will highlight the work of Artists from across the country.

The Youlou Arts Foundation is an organization which was established in 2000 to develop the Visual Arts and other creative industries among the nation’s youths.

Founder of the Youlou Arts Foundation, Camille Saunders-Musser said the program will be the first in a series of programs for the Christmas season.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/YOULOU1.mp3

Mrs. Saunders-Musser said the paintings will be sold as a fundraiser for the Youlou Arts Centre as they build the profile of local artists.

She said they will also be holding the program for budding visual artists across the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/YOULOU2.mp3

The Program will be held on November 26th at the Youlou Arts Centre at Indian Bay,