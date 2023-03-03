Youlou Arts Foundation to host a series of activities to showcase the contribution of women to national development and arts

The work of the nation’s female Artists will take centre-stage this month, as the Youlou Arts Foundation hosts a series of activities to highlight the contribution of women to national development and the Visual Arts.

The Foundation was established in 2000 to develop the Visual Arts and other creative industries among Vincentians.

Founder of the Youlou Arts Foundation, Camille Saunders-Musser said the activities are being held to coincide with International Women’s Day this month.

She said the first event dubbed Vincy Women Show us Your Art will open at the Youlou Arts Centre at Villa this Saturday March 4th.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/WOMEN-ART1.mp3

Mrs. Saunders-Musser appealed to members of the public to support the nation’s Women in this week’s Art Exhibition.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/WOMEN-ART2.mp3