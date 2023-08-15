Youlou Pan Movement continues to host series of activities

The Youlou Pan Movement is continuing to host a series of activities aimed at getting more persons involved in the art form.

That is according to President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney small who said the next event is slated for Sunday August 20th in Barrouallie.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PAN-IN-BARROUALLIE.mp3

Mr. Small also expressed gratitude to all who have been supporting steel pan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/SMALL-THANKS.mp3

Photo credit: Rodney Small Facebook