Youlou Pan Movement President advocates for pan to be implemented in the school’s curriculum

President of the Youlou Pan Movement, Rodney Small is continuing to advocate that Pan should be part of the School’s curriculum here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Small raised the issue during the Social Media Launch of Panorama 2024 on Saturday at the Victoria Park.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/RODNEY-PAN1.mp3

Small also spoke about plans to provide training to steel pan arrangers, following the hosting of Junior Panorama on June 30th, and Senior Panorama slated for July 4th at Victoria Park.