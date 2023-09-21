Youlou Pan Movement will host its “IN D STREETS” event this Sunday

The Youlou Pan Movement (YPM) said one of the highlights of this weekend’s Pan event dubbed “IN D STREETS” to be held in the Marriaqua Valley, will be the Tributes to a number of entertainers who hail from the valley.

This was revealed by President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small during an interview with NBC News.

Mr. Small said these entertainers who include Rasum, Skarpyon, Fyah Empress, Hance, Fimba, Princess Monique, Pitani Bra and Icon have all played an integral role in the development of the nation’s Entertainment industry.

Mr. Small said Sunday’s event which takes place at the Glenside Recreational Center commencing at 3pm is part of their thrust to take Steel Pan Music to members of the public.

He said it will cater to the entire family and he is encouraging everyone out to the event dubbed “IN D STREETS”, this Sunday.

