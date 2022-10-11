Young aspiring musical artistes encouraged to be consistent and professional

Former Minister of Culture, Lawyer, Rene Baptiste has advised young aspiring musical artistes to be consistent and professional in their bid to make it to the top.

Miss Baptiste gave the advice, as she delivered remarks during a welcome ceremony, held at the Argyle International Airport yesterday, for Vincentian Calypsonian and Cultural Ambassador, Dr. Alston Becket Cyrus.

Becket arrived at the AIA yesterday afternoon, after being awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the Five Islands Campus of the University of the West Indies last Saturday.

Miss Baptiste advised young artistes to pattern their career after successful artistes such as Dr. Alston Becket Cyrus.

Meanwhile, the guest of honour at yesterday’s ceremony Dr. Alston Becket Cyrus expressed gratitude to several persons who supported him over the years on his musical journey.

During his remarks Becket made special mention of the love and encouragement he received from his Mother.

A welcome motorcade was held from the Argyle Internatonal Airport to Beckett’s home town of Layou.