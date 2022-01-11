Young Dolph’s Brother Also Targeted By Murder Suspects, Says Feds

Young Dolph’s death has been painful news for his family and fans, who continue to mourn the rapper. However, a new detail has been released by the Memphis District Attorney suggesting that the rapper’s brother was also a target.

According to the DA in a statement released to journalists, one of the two men charged for first-degree murder of Young Dolph has been charged for the attempted murder of his brother, who was also at the cookie store where the shooting took place November 17 last year. The two suspects Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelious Smith, 32, are currently in police custody.

According to a statement by Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich to journalists Cornelius Smith, 32, has been indicted on additional charges of attempted first-degree murder, theft of property over $10,000, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Excerpts of the statement tweeted by Action News 5 reporter Kontji Anthony said that Smith was previously arrested on December 9 in Southaven on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes-Benz vehicle that is suspected to be the same car that was seen in surveillance footage of the killing of Young Dolph.

Young Dolph, 36, was shot and killed while he was buying bread for his mother at Makeda’s cookies in Memphis.

The District Attorney said that the car was stolen in a carjacking on November 10, 2021, at a gas station in the 2800 block of Kirby Road. After photos of the car had circulated online in relation to Dolph’s murder, a tip led to the vehicle being found on November 20 behind a residence in 1100 block of Bradley in Orange Mound.

“Smith was extradited Tuesday and transferred to the Shelby County Jail from the DeSoto County Jail in Hernando where he had been held since his arrest. The victim in the attempted murder count was Young Dolph’s brother who was with him at the time of the shooting,” the District Attorney said.

That bit of information was not previously shared and appeared to be new information shared by the D.A’s office.

Smith and another suspect, 23-year-old Justin Johnson, were charged for first-degree murder on Tuesday after. Johnson has been particularly elusive, leading to collaboration between the U.S. Marshals Service, the Memphis Police Department, the TN Bureau of Investigation, and CrimeStoppers of Memphis, which launched a statewide manhunt for him.

Johnson could also face additional charges, according to the D.A, who said that he has an outstanding warrant for violation of supervised federal release related to a weapons conviction.

The D.A’s office has pledged a fulsome report to the public on the case on January 12.