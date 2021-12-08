Young Entrepreneurs guaranteed support in 2022

Young entrepreneurs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been given the assurance that provisions have been made in the 2022 National Budget for ongoing support for their businesses.

The assurance came from Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, during a virtual Budget Consultation aired on NBC Radio.

Minister Gonsalves said the Government will be moving to establish free spaces for young people who are seeking to establish a business.

Minister Gonsalves will present the 2022 Budget Address in Parliament on Monday January 3rd, 2022.

The Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the 2022 Fiscal Year will be tabled in Parliament on Monday December 13th.