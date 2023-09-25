Young Vincentians encouraged to join JCI St.Vincent

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Young Vincentians encouraged to join JCI St.Vincent
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Young Vincentians are being encouraged to consider joining the Junior Chamber International, JCI of St. Vincent to enhance their personal development.

The encouragement came from President of the organization, Casey De Freitas, as he discussed the benefits of being a member, during NBC’s Interface programme.

Mr. De Freitas said the organization offers many opportunities for  young people to excel.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/JCI-MEMBERSHIP.mp3

Mr. De Freitas said JCI St. Vincent is currently embarking on a recruitment drive.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/JCI-MEMBERSHIP-1.mp3

See also

Photo credit: Casey De Freitas 

 