Youth Parliament was held today

The Education Transformation Bill was debated by students from the Primary, Secondary and Tertiary level in a Youth Parliament today at the House of Assembly in Kingstown.

After extensive debate, by both sides of the House, the Bill was passed and the House was adjourned Sine Die.

Youth Speaker of the House Jirahmae Kennedy expressed thanks to all who contributed to the staging of the Youth Parliament.

The session was spearheaded by Speaker of the House of Assembly Rochelle Forde, to provide students with first-hand knowledge about the functions of the highest decision making body in SVG.

The Youth Parliament forms part of the Community Outreach Program of the House of Assembly, and there are plans to make it an annual event.