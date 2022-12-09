Zane Maloney is the Fia Rookie of the Year Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbados’ Zane Maloney just got the cherry on the top of a stellar season at the FIA Prize Giving Gala.

Zane has been named the FIA Rookie of the Year 2022. F?d?ration Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motorsport and the federation of the world’s leading mobility organisations.

The award ceremony happened earlier today in Bologna, Italy.

On Instagram, Zane wrote:

“What an honor to receive the Rookie of The Year Award for the 2022 season! Thank you to the @fia.official for an amazing evening and great way to wrap up the year.”

This is the first prize-giving for the new president FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and in his first speech in this role, he told the slew of winners, “Congratulations to all 2022 @FIA Champions, the entire motor sport family is proud of you!”

The FIA Formula 2 Championship winner Oscar Piastri took the Rookie of the Year Award in 2021, and got signed as a test driver for Alpine Formula 1 team this year.

This week Zane also announced his next steps after this season. The Barbadian driver will be a part of the Red Bull Racing Junior Team and @f1 Reserve Driver in 2023. He said, “I am grateful for the opportunity and support, and look forward to getting the season started.”

