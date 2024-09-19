Zero Hunger Trust Fund launches National Food Security drive

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund in Collaboration with the Farmers Support Company, launched the National Food Security Drive, earlier this morning

The launch was held under the theme Cultivating Resilience: Growing Together, Addressing Food and Nutrition Security in the Aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Speaking at this morning’s launch Chief Executive Officer of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Safiya Horne-Bique said that the launch reaffirms the commitment that no one goes hungry in the nation.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/FOOD-SECURITY.mp3

Horne-Bique said backyard gardens will encourage farmers to use available land, reuse discarded household items, be innovative and grow fresh vegetables for their own consumption.

She said seeds, tools, resources and training will be provided to support this initiative.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/FOOD-SECURITY-1.mp3

Photo credit: API