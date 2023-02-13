Zimbabwe and West Indies Test match update

Today is the second day of the 2nd Test between Zimbabwe and the West Indies at Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe who won the toss and batted were dismissed for 115. There were three scores of more than 20 runs. Opening batsman, Innocent Kala (38), Donald Tiripano (23 not out) and captain, Craig Ervine (22), as left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie took a career-best 7-37, Jason Holder had 2-18 and Alzarri Joseph (1-29). Fast bowler, Kemar Roach is not playing in this match. His place has been taken by Shannon Gabriel.

By the close of the first day of the 5-day match, the West Indies were 133-4 in reply.

Up to this point, the West Indies have lost a fifth wicket. Kraigg Brathwaite scored 7, Tagenarine Chanderpaul (36), Raymond Reifer (53), Jermain Blackwood (22), Kyle Mayers (30).